Cross-border drugs-smuggling racket busted, 2 held: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) With the arrest of two men and seizure of six kilograms of heroin from their possession, the Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a cross-border drugs-smuggling racket operated by a US-based smuggler.

Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused were identified as Mohinderpal Singh of Model Town, Hoshiarpur and Sourav Sharma of Panj Pipli Chand Nagar, Hoshiarpur.

Apart from seizing the contraband, police have also impounded a car used by the duo for transporting the consignment.

Bhullar said police acted on reliable inputs that associates of United States-based smuggler Jasmit Singh alias Lucky have retrieved a consignment of heroin sent by Pakistan-based smugglers from across the border and are going to deliver it to someone.

Police teams conducted a special check in Burj village on the Attari road and arrested the accused as they were waiting for someone with the consignment.

The commissioner said the accused were in direct touch with Lucky and were supplying heroin across Punjab after getting the contraband smuggled from Pakistan.

He said further investigation is on to unearth the entire network of drug suppliers, dealers and their clientele.

Efforts are also being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the arrested accused till date, the officer added. PTI CHS RC