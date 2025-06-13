Cross-border narco smuggling racket unearthed, two arrested

Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) Punjab's Anti-Narcotics Task Force unearthed a cross-border narco smuggling racket by arresting two smugglers and recovering 4.5 kg heroin and Rs 11 lakh in drug money.

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered and investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the network, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (#ANTF), @BorderRange, #Amritsar busts a cross-border narco-smuggling racket, arrests two smugglers - Gurbhej Singh @ Bheja and Abhijeet Singh @ Happy - and recovers 4.5 kg of heroin and 11 lakh in drug money," Yadav posted on X on Friday.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that Gurbhej is in direct contact with #Pakistan-based smuggler Rana and coordinates the delivery of the consignment. Both accused are caught while attempting to sell the heroin," the DGP said.

"@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to breaking the backbone of #Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror networks and ensuring a #DrugFreePunjab," the DGP said in the post. PTI SUN DV DV