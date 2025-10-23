Cross-border narcotics smuggling module unearthed: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday unearthed a cross-border narcotics smuggling module having links to Pakistan, with the arrest of an alleged drug kingpin.

Police also recovered over 5 kg heroin from the accused identified as Rajpal Singh.

"In an intelligence based operation, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts a cross-border narcotics smuggling module with links to #Pakistan and apprehends drug kingpin Rajpal Singh and recovers 5.025 Kg heroin," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was operating a cross-border network linked to a Pakistan-based handler and using the Dera Baba Nanak sector to retrieve drug consignments, he said, An FIR has been registered at Chheharta police station in Amritsar.

Investigation is underway to expose the full nexus, including backward and forward linkages of the network, the DGP said. PTI CHS DV DV