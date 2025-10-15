Cross-border organised arms, narcotics smuggling module busted in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 15 (PTI) Punjab Police on Wednesday unearthed a cross-border organised arms and narcotics smuggling module having links to Pakistan, with the arrest of three persons.

The Amritsar Police also recovered 10 sophisticated pistols along with 500 grams of opium from them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were running an inter-district gang of smuggling and were connected to a Pakistan-based handler, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on X.

The recovered arms were meant to be supplied to gangsters and criminals to fuel unlawful activities in Punjab.

An FIR has been registered at the Sadar Police Station in Amritsar.

"Further investigation is underway to expose and dismantle the entire network, including its backward and forward linkages," said the DGP. PTI CHS DV DV