Cross-border smuggling attempt foiled; arms, 2kg heroin seized: Punjab DGP

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday said it has foiled a major cross-border smuggling attempt in coordination with the BSF, and recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and narcotics in Fazilka district.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops reportedly opened fire at Pakistan-based smugglers attempting to push narcotics and weapons into the Indian territory.

Taking to X, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the counter-intelligence unit of the police in Faridkot foiled a major cross-border smuggling attempt along the land border near Teja Rahela village, Fazilka, in close coordination with the BSF, and recovered a huge consignment of heroin along with arms and ammunition.

Police recovered a Ghaffar security pistol, 20 other pistols, 39 magazines, 310 bullets, two backpacks, and 2.160 kg of heroin, the police chief said.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that Pakistan-based smugglers, operating near the zero line, took advantage of the dense fog and night conditions to push arms and narcotics into Indian territory," the DGP said.

"BSF troops, on high alert, fired several rounds to prevent the breach, followed by a thorough joint search operation leading to the recovery," he added. PTI CHS SMV SMV NSD NSD