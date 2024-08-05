Cross-border smuggling module busted, 1 held in Amritsar: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Monday said it has busted a cross-border smuggling module with the arrest of one person.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused, identified as Rajwant Singh alias Raju, was in contact with Pakistan-based drugs and weapon smugglers.

Two pistols have been recovered from his possession, the police said.

In a post on X, the DGP said the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) from Amritsar, have busted a cross-border smuggling module with Raju's arrest.

The Pakistan-based smugglers were sending huge consignment of weapons and drugs into the Indian territory through drones and other means, he said.

"Further investigations are underway to determine the previous smuggling activities carried out by the accused," Yadav said, adding that a case has been registered in that matter in Amritsar. PTI CHS SHB NB