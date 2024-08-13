Cross-border smuggling module busted with arrest of two suspects: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) The Punjab Police said on Tuesday that it has busted a cross-border smuggling module with the arrest of two suspects from Chabal in Tarn Taran and recovered sophisticated weapons from their possession.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here said those arrested have been identified as Jatinder Singh, a resident of village Thatha in Tarn Taran; and Navtej Singh, a resident of Muhawa in Tarn Taran.

Police recovered four 9MM lock pistols along with four magazines from their possession and also impounded their motorcycle on which they were travelling.

DGP Yadav said State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of the police had received an intel-input about the involvement of accused Jatinder Singh and his associate Navtej Singh in cross-border smuggling of illegal weapons.

The suspects were in touch with various Pakistan-based smugglers and had recently procured a consignment of smuggled weapons, which they were going to deliver to someone near Baba Budha ji Charitable Hospital in Chabal, Tarn Taran, he said.

Acting swiftly on the input, the team of SSOC Amritsar cordoned off the specified area in a planned manner and apprehended both the accused persons and recovered the weapon consignment.

The DGP said during preliminary investigations, it was discovered that both the accused have been receiving consignments of illegal weapons sent through drones by their cross-border handlers. PTI CHS KSS KSS