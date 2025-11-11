Cross-border smuggling network unearthed, 2 held with weapons: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has unearthed a cross-border weapon smuggling network with the arrest of two persons.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gori and Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Six Glock 9mm pistols, four magazines and four live cartridges have been recovered from the accused by the Ferozepur police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that accused Vikramjeet Singh maintained direct links with a Pakistan-based smuggler involved in illegal arms trafficking, Yadav said on X.

He further confessed to supplying weapons to local contacts on the directions of his Pakistani handlers, the DGP said.

His arrest also helped trace an earlier case involving the procurement of an AK-47 rifle from the same cross-border network, Yadav said.

Technical analysis of seized digital devices is underway to expose the full supply chain, including foreign handlers and local collaborators.