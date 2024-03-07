Cross border trade, commerce issues demand impartial and efficient adjudication: Justice Sanjiv Khanna

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna lauded India on Thursday for the monumental leap it has taken in grant of patents.

Advertisment

He also said in an interconnected world, cross-border trade and commerce-related disputes demanded impartial and efficient adjudication.

Justice Khanna said within a span of just a decade, India has witnessed a monumental leap in grant of patents. In 2013-14, a total of 4,227 patents were granted and the number went up to a record over 41,000 in 2023-24, an increase of about 10 times.

Justice Khanna said new challenges are emerging in the form of artificial intelligence tools, biotechnology and nanotechnology, and the distinction between physical and digital innovations is fading.

Advertisment

He was speaking at the ‘Master Class on Intellectual Property Adjudication – judicial Perspectives’ organised by the Delhi High Court and World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

“Today, the world has surfaced in a new avatar- the virtual world, a world without territorial borders. Physical presence and movement is not at all required…. In an interconnected world, the significance of international rule of law and rules based order cannot be overstated,” Justice Khanna said.

He said universality requires and cultivates fairness, harmony and mutual respect, while it discourages violation of rights and encourages resolution of cross-border issues.

Advertisment

“We have recognized and accepted the need for comity, including judicial comity. Judicial comity means cooperation of various judicial systems around the world to ensure uniform application of laws to the extent best possible,” he said.

Justice Khanna said as a global leader in intellectual property protection, WIPO employs self-regulatory approach based on expertise driven systems.

Under its administrative role, WIPO manages three key systems of international intellectual property protection. A unique aspect of the system is its ability to allow applicants to seek protection in multiple countries through a single application. As a part of capacity building role, the WIPO judicial institute aims to enhance the capacity and expertise of judges around the world in handling IP disputes, he said.

Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, Justice Prathiba Singh, who is also the Chairperson of IPD Committee, Director of WIPO Judicial Institute Eun-Joo Min and other judges of the high court were present at the event.

The Delhi High Court is hosting the 4th edition of WIPO Master class and this brings together judges from over 20 jurisdictions worldwide. PTI SKV SKV SK