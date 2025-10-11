Cross-border weapon-smuggling module busted in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) The Punjab Police's counter-intelligence wing in Amritsar claimed on Saturday to have busted a cross-border weapon-smuggling module that had links to Pakistan with the arrest of three of its operatives.

Eight sophisticated pistols were seized from the possession of the arrested men, police said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Mahesh alias Ashu Masih and Angrej Singh, both residents of Marhi Megha village in Tarn Taran district, and Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran.

Three 9-mm pistols and five .30-bore pistols, along with magazines, were seized from the possession of the accused, the DGP added.

He said preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested accused were acting upon the directions of a Pakistan-based arms smuggler, who has been using drones to drop weapons from across the border.

The arrested men were supplying arms and ammunition to gangsters in Punjab, with the intention to fuel criminal activities in the state, Yadav said.

He said the counter-intelligence wing in Amritsar received a specific input about the retrieval of a huge consignment of illegal weapons from the India-Pakistan border, which was delivered from across the border with the help of drones in Marhi Kamboke village in Tarn Taran.

A police team intercepted the three accused near Bhoose village in Amritsar Rural and seized the consignment of illegal weapons, which they were going to deliver to someone near Gharinda in Amritsar, the DGP said.

He said Mahesh alias Ashu Masih and Angrej Singh were also wanted in previous cases registered under the Arms Act.

Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages in the case to expose and dismantle the entire network, he added. PTI CHS RC