Cross-country cycle expedition flagged off from Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 16 (PTI) A 4,000km cycle expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari began from here on Thursday to promote a pollution-free India.

The expedition with several participants from Maharashtra, including two sexagenarians, was flagged off by the Deputy Inspector General, Central Kashmir Range, Rajiv Pande from the iconic Lal Chowk here.

The cycle rally will travel across the country to Kanyakumari, covering a distance of 4,048 km.

One of the cyclists, Satish Jadhav, 67, said he wants every citizen of the country to raise the banner of a pollution-free Bharat.

He also appealed to the younger generation to take to cycling for good health.

"I plan to ride my cycle for 100 years, and today, I begin this journey to Kanyakumari. I encourage everyone to take an interest in nature," he said.

Another cyclist, Bhanusali, 64, said the aim behind the expedition is to save the earth.

"For that, we have to make it pollution-free, and for that cycling is a good initiative. We want to send a message to the country that if the pollution continues to spread, then the country and the world cannot be saved. We went to Dal Lake, which was considered clean and beautiful once. It still is beautiful, but not clean. We have to spread that awareness," he said.

Speaking to reporters, DIG Pande said he became a part of the rally to motivate the public.

"When I heard about two senior citizens participating in the cycle expedition, I thought it is prudent to encourage them to spread this message across the country. We are here to motivate and encourage the citizens to take this initiative," the officer said.

He emphasised the importance of fitness in combating various issues afflicting the youth.

"When you start the fitness journey, other activities related to drugs etc are bound to come down. I would only say that people should take motivation from this. Since this is a historic place, I am sure not just the youth of Kashmir, but people across the country would take motivation from this," he added. PTI SSB VN VN