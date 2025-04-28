Cross-examination of witness held in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

Sultanpur (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) The cross-examination of a witness was conducted before a special MP/MLA Court on Monday in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

BJP leader Vijay Mishra’s counsel Santosh Kumar Pandey presented witness Anil Mishra, a resident of Pitambarpur Kala under Kotwali Dehat police station, before the court. Rahul Gandhi’s advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla conducted the cross-examination, which could not be completed.

Special Judge Shubham Verma has now fixed May 17 as the next date of hearing.

The matter dates back to 2018 when local BJP politician Vijay Mishra filed a defamation suit over Gandhi's alleged objectionable remarks against BJP leader Amit Shah during the Karnataka assembly elections.

After five years of legal proceedings, the court issued a warrant against Gandhi in December 2023.

The Rae Bareli MP surrendered before the court in February 2024, and was granted bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each by the special magistrate.

On July 26 last year, he recorded his statement before the court, claiming innocence and calling the case a political conspiracy.

Earlier this year, multiple hearings were postponed due to a strike by lawyers and the ill-health of Gandhi's counsel.

On February 11, Gandhi's lawyer Shukla completed the cross-examination of the complainant.