Crowd creates chaos as Shinde tries to enter elevator at Virar hotel

Palghar, Dec 20 (PTI) Brief chaos broke out at a private event in Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Saturday when Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was unable to enter an elevator due to overcrowding.

Sources present at the venue said the incident occurred when a large number of workers from Shinde’s Shiv Sena rushed towards the elevator along with him. In the absence of a coordinated movement plan, several activists and office-bearers entered the elevator ahead of Shinde, leading to overcrowding and confusion.

As Shinde attempted to board the elevator, the situation turned chaotic, prompting security personnel and hotel staff to intervene and clear space for the deputy chief minister.

Eyewitnesses said the confusion arose as multiple groups tried to access the elevator simultaneously. Police later cleared the area to ensure Shinde’s safe movement. Security around the Deputy Chief Minister was tightened, said the sources.

Senior police officials later said that the situation was swiftly brought under control and that Shinde was safe. Hotel authorities also clarified that the elevator functioned normally after the crowd was cleared. PTI COR NR