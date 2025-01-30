Crowd management efforts ramped up as pilgrims continue to flock Maha Kumbh after stampede

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 30 (PTI) A day after a stampede at the Maha Kumbh left 30 people dead, the Uttar Pradesh government ramped up efforts to ensure crowd management and safety of devotees who continued to flock here in millions for the religious gathering.

The devotees were undeterred by the pre-dawn chill and reduced visibility due to the dense fog in their bid to take a dip in the Sangam and at other ghats here on Thursday seeking 'moksha' or salvation.

More than 1.52 crore devotees had taken the holy dip by 2 pm on Thursday, according to Uttar Pradesh government.

So far, more than 27.58 crore devotees have taken the dip at Maha Kumbh, it added.

DIG Maha Kumbh Vaibhav Krishna on Thursday said the police are actively working on security arrangements for the upcoming Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami Snan (February 3), ensuring tight security measures in the mela area.

"In anticipation of the large number of pilgrims expected, we are further strengthening the deployment of police personnel and security forces," he said.

He added that the crowd pressure was relatively lower Thursday, and all bridges had been reopened, allowing smoother movement within the mela area.

However, before Basant Panchami, new restrictions will be imposed at key locations for better crowd management.

DIG Krishna also clarified that according to the official guidelines, there was no VIP movement in the mela area on Mauni Amavasya, and the same protocol will be followed for Basant Panchami.

After a dense fog in the morning, the weather gradually cleared, and bright sunshine spread across the Kumbh Mela area. However, the influx of pilgrims towards Sangam and other ghats remained constant throughout the day.

Many devotees kept moving towards Sangam from the Prayagraj city side via the Kachchap Dwar, while several others who had arrived for Mauni Amavasya and the subsequent rituals were seen heading back towards the city.

Following Wednesday's tragic incident, the 30 pontoon bridges in the mela area were operating under a one-way traffic system. This meant that each bridge allowed movement in only one direction, with a parallel pontoon bridge designated for return routes.

Triveni Sangam, considered the most sacred bathing site, is located on one side of the mela area, while several other ghats, situated along the Ganges and closer to the akharas, are on the opposite side, connected by these pontoon bridges.

Geeta Agarwal, who travelled from Guwahati in Assam with her family, told PTI, "I had come with my children and grandchildren to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, but due to the overwhelming crowd, we couldn't reach Triveni Sangam. Today, we are trying again, but if we can't make it, we will take a dip at another ghat to seek blessings." She further mentioned facing difficulties navigating the mela area, as directions were unclear at multiple spots. On Wednesday, she had to rely on others' guidance several times, which sometimes led her in the wrong direction.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Anshuman Mishra told PTI that the area would remain a no-vehicle zone until the crowd disperses completely.

"Vehicle passes will not be valid until all devotees have safely left for their destinations. No outside vehicles would be allowed to enter the city until the crowd exits the Mela area," he said.

However, senior officials may grant permission for vehicle entry based on the situation, he said.

Mishra clarified that essential services such as police administration vehicles, ambulances and suction machines would be allowed entry as they are crucial for the smooth management of the Maha Kumbh.

Pilgrims, including women and children, were seen walking to and fro the various ghats amid reduced visibility. Many had thin blankets covering their bodies while some stopped by bonfires along the routes to keep themselves warm.

Pramod Panwar, who hails from Gurugram in Haryana, said he reached here on Wednesday with his family and was returning now.

"We took a dip early today. We came here yesterday but it was very crowded. Today the situation is better. We thank Modi and Yogi for the arrangements," he told PTI Videos.

Delhi resident Asha Patel was also among those who took a dip.

"We keep hearing something good or bad about what's happening but we don't focus on that. I had been wanting to come to the Maha Kumbh for a long time and finally it happened. Thanks to Modi, Yogi, our Gods and ancestors," she said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police Prashant Kumar also reached here for a detailed probe into the stampede.

The top officers would also conduct a thorough review of the arrangements in the Mela area, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday night.

"Every aspect related to security and public convenience must be carefully examined to ensure seamless arrangements for Basant Panchami," he said.

In a bid to further strengthen the arrangements, the Uttar Pradesh government will also be deploying two former senior officers on Mela duty -- Ashish Goyal, who served as divisional commissioner of Prayagraj for the 2019 Kumbh, and Bhanu Goswami, former vice chairman of the Agra Development Authority.

Additionally, five special secretary-level officers are being assigned to oversee operations. All of them will remain in Prayagraj till February 12 to assist in streamlining the arrangements, Adityanath said.

Besides 30 deaths, 60 people were injured in the pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday in the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.

Maha Kumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna said the incident took place due to crowd pressure. The crowd broke barricades and jumped to the other side, crushing those waiting there, he said.

On Wednesday, more than 7.64 crore devotees had a 'snan' at the Maha Kumbh, the highest in a single day so far. The footfall since the beginning of the mega event, according to the UP government.

The Maha Kumbh, considered among the holiest Hindu pilgrims and held once in 12 years, kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26. PTI KIS RAJ MAN ZMN