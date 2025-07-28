Crowds witnessed at Nashik temples on first Monday of Shravan

Nashik, Jul 28 (PTI) Devotees thronged temples in Nashik to mark the first Monday of the Hindu month of Shravan.

The temples that saw heavy crowds included Kapaleshwar temple in Panchavati, Someshwar temple at Gangapur road and the one at Trimbakeshwar, with devotees offering 'bel' leaves and flowers and also taking holy dips in Ramkund, Godavari and Teerthraj Kushavarta, officials said.

Devotees were also seen in large numbers at temples in Baneshwar, Naroshankar, Ardhanarinateswhar, Sarveshwar Mahadev, Mankameshwar Mahadev, Nashik Road, Cidco, Indiranagar, Satpur and Ambad.

A sizable number of police personnel were deployed across the city to manage the crowds, they added.

At Trimbakeshwar, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) deployed extra buses due to the crowds, the officials said. PTI COR BNM