Crown is full of challenges: Vinay Kumar takes charge as Himachal Congress chief

Shimla, Nov 30 (PTI) Former Deputy Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Vinod Kumar on Sunday took charge as the new president of the State Congress Committee, and said, "This crown is full of challenges, the biggest being to bring the party workers out of their houses to work for the organisation." "I will try to become the voice of the Congress workers in the state and ensure the victory of the party again in the 2027 assembly polls," he told the media persons here and added that he will work as a link between the government and the organisation and make sure that works of party workers are done.

"Chunatiyon bhara hai yeh Taj" (this crown is full of challenges), and the biggest challenge at present is to bring the Congress workers out of their houses to work for the organisation. There has been no organisation in the state for the past year, and it has to be reconstituted till the booth level, which is a task," Kumar said.

Kumar (47), a three-term MLA from Renukaji constituency in Sirmaur district, took charge amid sloganeering and showering of flowers by the party workers at Rajiv Bhavan here.

He was born in an agriculturist Koli (dalit) family in Renuka Ji. His father, Prem Singh, a former MLA, had also served as the chief parliamentary secretary earlier.

The new Congress state chief was appointed on November 22 after more than a year. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had, on November 6, 2024, dissolved the Pradesh Congress Committee in Himachal Pradesh, along with the district and block units, with immediate effect. All the same, Pratibha Singh, the state Congress chief, stayed in her post.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Kumar, aligned with the Congress's ideology, has been appointed with consensus. Coming from the Schedule Caste community, he would strengthen the party and the Congress government would repeat in the state under his leadership.

"We will move forward with the blessings of the elders and 'josh and hosh' of the youth. The process of appointment of district presidents has started and would be appointed based on the field reports", he added.

"Kumar has been appointed with consensus after holding discussions with all the leaders and the high command has given a green flag," said Congress state in-charge Rajni Patil.

The process of the appointment of party office bearers has started and the observers are in the field; women and the young population would be represented appropriately, she added.

"A new era has started in the Congress party with the new party president taking charge. Vinay represents the constituency of former and first Chief Minister Y S Parmar and it is a moment of pride for the Sirmaur district, said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Kumar comes from a political family and would move ahead, taking everyone together, he said.

Kumar is considered a close aide of Mukesh Agnihotri.

"Delay in appointment of the state president was not at our end and I hope that the organisation would be re-constituted early and all active Congress workers be included," the outgoing president, Pratibha Singh, said.

She expressed hope that Kumar would ensure synergy between the government and the party.

Public Works minister Vikramaditya Singh said, "I have full faith that Vinay, a strong and young leader, would strengthen the party and we would support him wholeheartedly wherever needed." "I am happy that Virbhadra Singh brought Kumar into politics", Singh said, adding that the observers have kept a criterion that no one above the age of 60 years would be made district president and new faces would emerge bringing new thoughts, taking the party to new heights", he said.

"Right would be supported, wrong would be opposed and the interest of the state would be above all and strengthening the party is the only agenda", Singh said.