CRPF alerts all units, staff against fake app targeting sensitive info about troopers

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has alerted its more than 3.25 lakh staffers against an "unauthorised" mobile app mimicking one of its authentic online platforms, warning that it poses "serious" security risks by trying to access vital personal and organisational details of the troopers.

Named 'Sambhav Application Writer', the app is being advertised through various social media platforms, including WhatsApp and YouTube, an advisory issued by the Information Technology (IT) wing of the paramilitary force said on Monday.

The force, an official told PTI, has asked government cyber security agencies to remove the "unauthorised" app (application) from online play stores as it has not been "developed or recommended" by it.

The original app is named 'CRPF Sambhav' and it is used by the combat personnel and other staffers of the force to check their personal and administrative details like salary, finances, leaves and eligibility for transfers.

The CRPF advisory said the fake app was fraudulently claiming that it can help users (CRPF personnel) prepare an application to be uploaded on the 'Sambhav' app after the users shares their force ID, unit name and other personal and official details.

"Sharing such information with the unauthorised app can lead to serious operational security risks. Do not download, install or use this (fake) app," the advisory said.

The force has directed all its formations and unit commanders to ensure "strict compliance" with this advisory by informing every trooper and staff during morning and evening roll calls, apart from other modes of communication.

The CRPF, which functions under the Union home ministry, is designated as the lead internal security force of the country, with its three main combat theatres being anti-Naxal, counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.