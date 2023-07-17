CRPF ASI injured in IED blast in J’khand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jul 17 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of CRPF was injured on Monday after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off during an anti-Maoist operation in a forest of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said.

The IED, allegedly planted by a banned outfit of red rebels, exploded during the operation in the forest near Kuira village under the Goilkera Police Station limits, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The ASI received a minor injury in the IED explosion this morning and was sent for medical treatment, the SP said, adding that the area was cordoned off.

The security personnel launched a massive search operation after the incident, he said.

The district police jointly with CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar and Cobra battalions have been conducting a combing operation in the core Kolhan area affected by Maoists' activities, the police officer said.

Altogether, eight people, including a 10-year-old boy and two elderly women, had lost their lives in IED blasts since the operation began seven months ago in the Maoist belts under the Goilkera and Tonto Police Station limits.

Over 200 IEDs had been recovered from the two police station areas since the anti-Maoist operation commenced. PTI COR BS BDC