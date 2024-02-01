CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector injured in Naxal blast in Dantewada district

Raipur, Feb 1 (PTI) An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in a blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Thursday, police said.

The blast occurred near Ghotia under Malewahi police station limits of the district when a joint team of the CRPF's 195th battalion and local police was out on a road security operation, an official said.

Girish Babu, an ASI with the CRPF battalion, sustained injuries in the explosion, said the official, adding he was being shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, three CRPF personnel, two of them belonging to its specialized jungle warfare unit CoBRA, were killed and 15 others injured in a fierce gun-battle with Naxalites near Tekalgudem village in Dantewada's neighbouring district Sukma. PTI COR TKP RSY