CRPF bus catches fire in J-K's Ramban, occupants escape unhurt

Ramban/Jammu, Jun 13 (PTI) A CRPF bus on its way to Jammu from Srinagar caught fire due to a technical snag in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. The occupants escaped unhurt, officials said on Thursday.

The bus, part of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy, caught fire near Battery Chashma on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the afternoon, the officials said.

The fire was brought under control and no one was injured. The vehicle suffered some damage, they added.

Ramban SHO Vijay Kotwal said preliminary investigations suggested the fire was caused by a short circuit in the engine wiring.

"The CRPF personnel travelling in the bus are safe," he said.