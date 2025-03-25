CRPF chief honours woman sub-inspector for saving passenger's life on Delhi Metro

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) CRPF chief GP Singh on Tuesday commended a woman sub-inspector who recently saved the life of a Delhi Metro passenger by performing CPR on him in a moving train, officials said.

Director General (DG) Singh met sub-inspector Anjali at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in Delhi and praised her for saving a precious life when she was returning from work.

The incident took place on March 19 between the Kirti Nagar and the Moti Nagar stations on Delhi Metro's Blue Line.

The 27-year-old sub-inspector saw a man in his 40s standing behind her falling unconscious on the floor of the coach. The man probably suffered a cardiac issue and fainted in the heavily-crowded train, CRPF officials had said.

Losing no time, Anjali administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man and he soon came back to his senses. The passenger was evacuated at the Moti Nagar station for proper medical assistance, they had said.

"The CRPF DG praised the sub-inspector's extraordinary heroism and honoured her with a DG's commendation disc and a commendation letter, calling her selfless act a testament to the resolute spirit of those in uniform," CRPF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) M Dhinakaran said.

Anjali joined the CRPF in 2022 and belongs to its 88th Mahila battalion.

CPR is an emergency life-saving procedure that is performed on a person when his heart stops beating. Security forces personnel are trained to administer this procedure during their training.