CRPF chief visits Kashmir; reviews operational readiness in valley

New Delhi/Srinagar, May 27 (PTI) CRPF Director General G P Singh reviewed the operational preparedness of the force in the Kashmir valley on Tuesday, officials said.

The DG visited the 181 battalion campus of the force at Charar-e-Sharif along with senior officers and met the commanders of the unit. Singh is a on a three-visit to Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

He is also understood to have taken feedback from his officers post the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

"In addition to the review of the overall security scenario, the DG's visit also focused on the readiness and preparations of the force in the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra," a senior officer said.

The annual Amarnath Yatra is slated to begin July 3.

Singh also addressed the troops during a 'Sainik Sammelan' and listened to their grievances, the officer said.

The CRPF chief later interacted with range deputy inspectors general (DIGs) and commandants of the 47 CRPF battalions deployed in the Kashmir region, he said.

The CRPF is the mainstay for internal security duties and counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI NES KVK KVK