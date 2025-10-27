CRPF constable hangs self at 231st battalion headquarters in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada, Oct 27 (PTI) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place this morning at the headquarters of CRPF's 231st battalion in Jawanga area under Geedam police station limits, he added.

"Constable Jasveer Singh (46), hailing from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging from the ceiling of the washerman's shop at the battalion headquarters. A probe is underway to ascertain why he took this extreme step," the official said.

With this incident, eight security personnel, four of them belonging to CRPF, have died by suicide in the state in the last three months, as per police.

On September 8, a CRPF constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Sukma district.

During the Monsoon session of the assembly in July, the state government had informed that 177 security personnel committed suicide between 2019 and June 15, 2025 due to various reasons, including family and personal issues, addiction to alcohol and ailments.

Of them, 26 personnel belonged to CRPF, which is extensively deployed in south Chhattisgarh for anti-Naxal operations. PTI COR TKP BNM