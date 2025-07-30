CRPF constable shoots himself dead in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, Jul 30 (PTI) A constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place early morning at Mingachal camp of the CRPF's 22nd battalion under Naimed police station limits, a police official here said.

Constable Pappu Yadav allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in the camp, the official said.

Yadav, a resident of Thakuri village in Bhojpur district of Bihar, had joined duty on Tuesday after returning from leave, he said.

An investigation was underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step, the official said.

The mortal remains will be sent to his native place after postmortem, the police added.

In the recently concluded monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh assembly, the government informed that 177 security personnel committed suicide in the state between 2019 and June 15, 2025.

Of them, 26 personnel belonged to the CRPF, which is extensively deployed in south Chhattisgarh for anti-Naxal operations. PTI COR TKP GK