CRPF constable shoots himself dead in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma, Aug 23 (PTI) An on-duty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the evening at Minpa camp of the CRPF's 2nd battalion in the district, a police official here said.

Constable Shashi Bhushan Kumar (31) shot himself dead with the Light Machine Gun (LMG) when he was on sentry duty in the camp, he said.

Kumar, a resident of Gaya in Bihar, had recently joined the duty after returning from leave, he said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step, he added.

After the post-mortem, his mortal remains will be sent to his native place, the official added.

In the recently-concluded Chhattisgarh assembly's monsoon session, the state government said 177 security personnel committed suicide in the state in six-and-a-half years (between 2019 and June 15, 2025) due to various reasons, including family and personal issues, addiction to alcohol and ailments.

Of them, 26 personnel belonged to the CRPF, which is extensively deployed in south Chhattisgarh for anti-Naxal operations.

With this incident, five security personnel, two of them belonging to the CRPF, have died by suicide in the state in the last around one month.