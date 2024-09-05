CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh gets additional charge as NCB chief

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) CRPF Director General (DG) Anish Dayal Singh has been given the additional charge of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief following the retirement of S N Pradhan last week, according to an official order issued on Thursday.

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1988 batch from Manipur cadre, shall "hold the additional charge of the post of director general NCB with immediate effect for a period of three months or till the appointment and joining of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order said.

Pradhan, an IPS officer of the 1988 batch Jharkhand cadre, retired from service on August 31.

Singh has headed almost all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and organisations under the Union Home Ministry, either in a full or additional capacity. These include the SSB, ITBP, CISF, NSG, and CRPF. He is scheduled to retire from service on December 31. The NCB is the federal anti-narcotics agency with its offices spread all across the country.