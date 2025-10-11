CRPF DG condoles death of head constable in IED explosions in Jharkhand

Guwahati, Oct 11 (PTI) CRPF Director General G P Singh on Saturday expressed his condolences over the death of a head constable of the force, Mahendra Laskar, in IED explosions in Jharkhand.

He affirmed that the scourge of Naxalism will be completely eradicated from the country.

"Deepest condolences. We would ensure that the sacrifices lead to the complete elimination of the scourge of Naxalism in the country," Singh said in a post on X.

In another post on social media, the CRPF top officer said Laskar, of 60 battalion of the force, hailed from Kuwariati village of Kampur in Assam's Nagaon district.

"Deepest condolences to the family. Entire CRPF family stands with the near & dear ones of the honourable martyr," the former director general of Assam Police added.

Laskar was injured, along with two others, in two IED explosions in Saranda forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday.

"Head constable Mahendra Laskar, a resident of Assam, died in the course of treatment in a hospital in Rourkela, Odisha," said a statement issued by the Jharkhand Police Headquarters on Saturday.

The improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were suspected to have been planted by the proscribed CPI (Maoist), which is observing a 'resistance week' in Jharkhand, to target security forces, it added. PTI SSG SSG ACD