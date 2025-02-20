CRPF DG reviews security, operational preparedness in Manipur

New Delhi/Imphal, Feb 20 (PTI) CRPF DG Gyanendra Pratap Singh has conducted a "strategic" review of the force in strife-torn Manipur as he visited multiple units of the paramilitary including a camp where a trooper allegedly shot two of his colleagues before killing himself, officials said on Thursday.

The director general (DG) is on a three-day tour of the state where President's rule was imposed last week.

The DG, on Wednesday, visited the Lamsang camp of the 120th battalion in the Imphal West district where the alleged fratricide incident took place on February 13.

"He urged the troops at the camp to stay vigilant, support each other and keep their spirits high. The DG assured them that the personnel will have his full support for their operational and personal requirements," a senior officer said.

Singh also visited the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal where the troops injured in the firing incident have been admitted. He wished them a fast recovery and spoke to the doctors treating the CRPF men, he said.

The DG, as per officials, conducted a "strategic" review of the CRPF operations to ensure peace in the state.

He later interacted with the troops at the CRPF Group Centre in the state capital Imphal and at the 112 battalion campus at Kangpokpi on Thursday. A 'bada khana' (official dinner with troops) was also organised at this camp, the officer said.

Apart from calling on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday, the DG also met other senior officers of the state including security Advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has a deployment of about 210 companies comprising more than 21,000 personnel in the state for operations and other security duties.