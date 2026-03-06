CRPF DG visits security camp in remote Jharkhand forest, reviews anti-Naxal ops

Chaibasa, Mar 6 (PTI) CRPF DG Gyanendra Prasad Singh on Friday visited a camp of security forces in the remote Saranda forest in Jharkhand to review the ongoing anti-Naxal operations, officials said.

Singh visited the camp at Tirilposi in the Jaraikela police station area deep inside the forest, they said.

During an interaction with the troops, he stressed the need to meet the March 31 deadline for eliminating Naxalites.

He also emphasised strict adherence to safety protocols against hidden improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to ensure zero casualties.

He asked the forces to maintain sustained pressure in core Maoist-affected areas.

The DG planted a sapling at the camp and joined the troops for tea, officials said.

West Singhbhum SP Amit Renu said, "The DG later held a meeting with district police officials. He discussed strategies to intensify the campaign" This is Singh's second visit to the region this year. He had earlier visited Chaibasa in January to review Operation Black Forest, aimed at clearing the Saranda and Kolhan forests of Left Wing Extremism.

Following that visit, 15 Maoists, including top leader Anal Da, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, were killed in the forest. PTI ANB SOM