CRPF erects memorial for troops killed in Bastar anti-Naxal operations

Raipur, Aug 18 (PTI) The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has erected a memorial to honour its jawans and officers who were killed in anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh over the last 20 years.

The 'Shaheed Smarak' in Kondagaon has been constructed by the 188th battalion of the paramilitary force based in the district and it was inaugurated on Independence Day, officials said on Monday.

"Bastar has seen one of the most violent operations, encounters and ambushes between the security forces and the Maoists for over 20 years now. It remains the epicentre of the Maoist combat.

"With the Union government declaring that the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) will end by March, 2026, it is appropriate to build a memorial for the slain personnel of CRPF which remains the lead security force for these operations," a senior CRPF officer said.

The memorial honours the 460 brave CRPF personnel, including 20 officers, who were killed in the line of duty in the Bastar region between 2003 and August 15, 2025, the officer said.

The Bastar region also remains the last bastion of this combat zone, he said.

There are numerous other memorials in the about 3.25 lakh-strong force but this one is in the exclusive memory of the personnel killed in Bastar, he added.

The Bastar region falls in the southern part of Chhattisgarh and shares its borders with states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The region comprises seven districts including Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma, Bijapur and Dantewada.

The memorial is located outside the camp of the CRPF's 188th battalion on NH-30 in Kondagaon and it was inaugurated by battalion Commanding Officer Bhavesh Chaudhary.

"The 'Shaheed Smarak' will give inspiration to coming generations and highlight the deeds and sacrifice of the CRPF who fought Naxalism in Chhattisgarh," Chaudhary said.