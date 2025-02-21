CRPF flags off 'Bharat Darshan' study tour for 20 Kashmiri youths

Srinagar, Feb 21 (PTI) The CRPF on Friday flagged off a 'Bharat Darshan' study tour of 20 Kashmiri youths from the Budgam district as part of its civic action programme aiming to help them appreciate India's unity in diversity.

As part of the Civic Action Programme of the CRPF, commanding officer (CO) of the 43 Batalion R Jayakumar flagged off a group of 20 students from the Budgam District for the five-day 'Bharat Darshan' tour to Delhi-Agra accompanied by a caretaker, an official of the paramilitary force said.

He said the tour includes all boarding and lodging facilities, round-trip air tickets, and other logistical support.

During the event, Jayakumar and officers of the unit interacted with the students, who hail from various parts of Budgam in central Kashmir.

Jayakumar encouraged them to seize the opportunity to enrich their knowledge by visiting historical sites and cultural landmarks across the country.

Over the five-day tour, the students will visit Delhi and Agra. Each student has been provided with tracksuits, shoes, and travel bags. Parents and participants expressed their gratitude to the CRPF for the initiative, the official said. PTI SSB MNK MNK