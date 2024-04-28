CRPF head constable killed in Manipur cremated in Bengal village

Panchal (WB), Apr 28 (PTI) CRPF head constable Arup Saini who was killed in a militant attack in Manipur was cremated with full honours in his native village in West Bengal's Bankura district on Sunday.

Advertisment

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and two others injured after militants attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Saini's cremation was marked by a traditional gun salute and offering of wreaths by senior officers.

Senior CRPF officers and Bankura's Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Tiwari were present there.

Advertisment

Militants had attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area. The attack began around 12.30 am and continued till about 2.15 am, officials said.

The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF's 128 battalion.

CRPF sub-inspector N Sarkar and head constable Saini were killed in the attack.

The CRPF personnel were deployed to provide security to the IRBn camp. PTI CORR BSM SBN SBN