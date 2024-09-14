CRPF head constable shoots himself dead in Chhattisgarh

Sukma, Sep 14 (PTI) A 44-year-old personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at a camp of the CRPF's 226th battalion in Gadiras in the morning, an official said.

Head constable Vipul Bhuyan shot himself with an AK-47 rifle inside the bathroom. His colleagues rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood, he said.

Bhuyan, a native of Assam, had resumed duty after a leave two days ago, he said.

No suicide note has been found, and a probe is underway to ascertain the reason for the extreme step, the official said.

This is the fifth incident of suicide by paramilitary personnel in the last three months in Chhattisgarh, where they are deployed for anti-Naxal operations.

A constable of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) allegedly committed suicide in Kanker on September 3, while another SSB jawan killed himself in Durg district on August 27.

On August 26, a head constable of the CRPF allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon in Dantewada, and a jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) died similarly in Kanker on June 20.