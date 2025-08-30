CRPF inspector found dead in his car at Kanpur railway station

Kanpur (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A 38-year-old CRPF inspector was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car at Kanpur Central railway station, Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Nirmal Upadhyay, a native of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, was found dead on Friday evening. He was posted as an inspector (Signal Department) with the CRPF's 183 Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

Railway Circle Officer (Kanpur) Dushyant Kumar Singh said, "Upadhyay left his wife's house in Saket Nagar on Friday morning following a domestic dispute. His body was later spotted by a parking contractor on the front passenger seat of his vehicle, who then alerted the GRP." GRP officials and forensic experts arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and sent the body for a postmortem. A liquor bottle was also allegedly recovered from the vehicle, according to officials.

An official statement from the railways stated that a panel of doctors would conduct the autopsy, and the entire process would be videographed. Further action will be taken in accordance with the findings of the autopsy report.

Investigators said that Upadhyay had been on medical leave for the past 12 days. His wife told police that her husband was allegedly addicted to alcohol and suffered from liver-related ailments. PTI COR CDN ANM ANM MNK MNK