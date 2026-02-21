CRPF jawan among two injured in IED explosion in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Feb 21 (PTI) Two persons, including a CRPF jawan, were injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred when the improvised explosive device (IED) went off during an anti-Maoist operation in the Saranda forest under the Chotanagra Police Station limits, West Singhbhum SP Amit Renu told PTI.

"One CRPF jawan was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. A person also sustained minor injuries," the superintendent of police said.

The IED was planted by the proscribed CPI (Maoists), he said, adding that further details are awaited. PTI BS BDC