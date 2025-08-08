CRPF jawan dies by suicide in Mathura after leave ends

Mathura (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) A 30-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Mathura district committed suicide by hanging himself, police said on Friday.

According to Baldev police station in-charge Ranjana Sachan, the jawan, identified as Vinay Pratap from Aangai village, was found hanging from a ceiling fan hook in his room on August 6. He was rushed to hospital by family members, where doctors declared him dead.

Pratap was posted in Manipur and was scheduled to return to duty the same day. The reason for his action remains unclear, the police said.

Family members told police that Pratap had joined the CRPF in 2012, married nine years ago, and had a five-year-old son. He had come home on leave on July 25.

The police said they have handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. Initial investigation suggests family-related stress may have been a factor, Sachan said. PTI COR KIS NB NB