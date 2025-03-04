CRPF jawan dies inside Srinagar camp

Srinagar, Mar 4 (PTI) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan died inside a camp in the Wazirbagh area of the city on Tuesday, officials said here.

Head constable Jeetendra Devidas was found unconscious at the CRPF camp at Wazirbagh in the early hours, the officials said.

They said the jawan was rushed to the SMHS Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of the jawan's death, they said. PTI MIJ KSS KSS KSS