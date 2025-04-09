CRPF jawan injured as IED planted by Naxalites goes off in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, Apr 9 (PTI) A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured on Wednesday when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Kodepal rivulet when a team of the CRPF's 196th battalion was out on an area domination operation from its Chinnakodepal camp, a police official said.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, a CRPF jawan belonging to its Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED, triggering the blast causing injuries on his legs, he said.

The injured jawan was shifted to Bijapur district hospital for treatment, he said, adding that the search operation was underway in the area.

The Maoists often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks in forest to target security personnel during patrolling in interior pockets of Bastar region comprising seven districts including Bijapur. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past in the region.

On April 4, a 25-year-old man was killed and another injured in a similar incident of pressure IED blast in Narayanpur district.

On March 30, a 40-year-old tribal woman was killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by naxalites went off in Bijapur district.

On February 15, A commando of CRPF's CoBRA unit was injured when a pressure IED planted by naxalites went off in Bijapur district, while on February 11, a CRPF jawan was injured in a similar incident in Sukma district. PTI TKP NP