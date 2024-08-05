CRPF jawan injured in accidental firing while cleaning his service rifle in Chhattisgarh

Dhamtari, Aug 5 (PTI) A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured when his service rifle went off accidentally while he was cleaning it at his unit's camp in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Monday, a senior police official said.

The incident occurred at the CRPF's Birnasilli camp under the Naxalite-affected Borai police station area when a routine weapon cleaning exercise was underway in the morning, he said.

Head Constable Shyamveer of CRPF's 211th battalion was cleaning his service rifle when a bullet accidentally discharged and hit his hand, the official said.

The injured jawan received preliminary treatment at a hospital in Dhamtari city. He was later referred to Raipur for further treatment, the official said, adding that his condition was said to be out of danger.

Prima facie, this appears to be a case of accidental firing. However, the incident will be probed, he said.

The CRPF is extensively deployed in the Dhamtari district (Raipur division) and districts of Bastar division for anti-Naxalite operations. PTI COR TKP ARU