CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, Jan 11 (PTI) A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, police said.

The blast occurred in the Mahadeo Ghat area where a team of CRPF's 196th battalion was out on an area domination operation in the morning, a senior official said.

He said during patrolling, the CRPF jawan inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED, triggering the blast.

The official said the injured jawan was admitted to Bijapur district hospital.

Earlier on Friday, a villager was killed, and three others were injured when IEDs planted by Naxalites exploded in two places in neighbouring Narayanpur district.

On January 6, Naxalites blew up a vehicle with an IED in Bijapur district, killing eight police personnel and a civilian driver. PTI COR TKP ARU