CRPF jawan injured in leopard attack at camp in south Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 24 (PTI) A CRPF jawan was injured after a leopard attacked him at a camp of the paramilitary force in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said.

The leopard strayed into the CRPF camp in Kapran area of Verinag in south Kashmir while personnel were having breakfast in the mess, they said.

The animal attacked one jawan before fleeing into the nearby forest, the officials said.

The injured jawan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, they added.