CRPF jawan killed, 1 injured in blast during anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand

Chaibasa, Mar 22 (PTI) A CRPF personnel was killed and another was injured in a blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, police said.

The IED blast happened around 2.30 pm near Vangram Marangponga forest in Chotanagra police station area when an anti-Naxal operation was underway, they said.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED), planted by Maoists to target security forces exploded during a search operation, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

CRPF personnel Sunil Kumar Mandal and Partha Pratim Dey were injured in the blast, he said.

They were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, he added.

"Mandal, a sub-inspector in CRPF's 193 battalion, succumbed to his injury during treatment," Shekhar said. PTI SAN BS SAN SOM