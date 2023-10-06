CRPF jawan killed in hit-and-run incident in Latur

Latur, Oct 6 (PTI) A 41-year-old jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was run over by an unidentified vehicle in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Latur-Nanded Highway around 6.30 am on Thursday, an official said.

Lingubheru Ravi (41), a resident of Visakhapatnam, was run over by an unidentified vehicle between Bhatangali and Mamdapur villages on the highway and was killed on the spot, he said.

Ravi's body was found lying on the side of the road. The deceased had gone home on leave and was returning to work on Thursday, the official said, adding that a case has been registered. PTI COR ARU