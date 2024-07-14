CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Manipur

Imphal, Jul 14 (PTI) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed in a gun attack by suspected militants at Mongbung village in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Sunday morning, police said.

A policeman also suffered injuries he has been admitted to a hospital, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Jha, 43, a resident of Bihar.

“He suffered bullet injuries in the head and was declared brought-dead in hospital. The injured policeman is undergoing treatment, but he is out of danger,” a police officer said.

Gunshots were reportedly heard in the village on Saturday night, too, he said.

Additional security forces have been deployed at Mongbung from adjacent hill areas following Sunday’s attack, another official said.

A vehicle belonging to security personnel has been damaged in the gun attack, he added. PTI CORR RBT