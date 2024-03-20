CRPF jawan 'shoots' himself dead in Jharkhand's Chatra

Chatra, Mar 20 (PTI) A 32-year-old CRPF jawan allegedly shot himself dead using his service rifle in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident happened at a CRPF picket of 190 battalion in the Vashisth Nagar area, around 200 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

Confirming the incident, the CRPF Commandant of 190 battalion, Manoj Kumar said that the family members of the deceased jawan have been informed about the incident.

The deceased was identified as Nihal Singh, who was posted as a driver.

A resident of Dausa in Rajasthan, Singh had returned from leave on February 3, Kumar said.

He said that Singh had joined the CRPF in 2015 and had joined the 190 battalion in 2022.

Meanwhile, police took custody of the body and sent it for postmortem.

The police said that the exact cause of the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR SAN SAN RG