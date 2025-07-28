CRPF jawan shot dead in Sonipat

Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) A CRPF jawan was shot dead in his village in Haryana's Sonipat district on Monday morning allegedly by two youths who came on a two-wheeler, police said.

Police suspect the involvement of youths who had an altercation with the CRPF jawan during the Kanwar Yatra.

The jawan, Krishan was around 30 years of age and was on leave, police said.

The two suspects fled after opening fire at Krishan who was returning home in the early hours of Monday.

"CRPF jawan Krishan died in the incident. His body has been sent for postmortem examination," SHO Sadar, Gohana, Inspector Lal Singh said over the phone.

"During the Kanwar Yatra, some youths of the village had entered into an altercation with him a few days ago. They have been identified," he said.

The CRPF jawan is survived by his wife and a child, the SHO said.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on, he added.