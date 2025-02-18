CRPF jawan shot himself dead in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself dead with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said.

The jawan was part of a road opening party deployed in Tikri area along Jammu-Srinagar national highway when he shot himself dead, they said.

They said the deceased was identified as Praveen Patil, a resident of Maharashtra.

The motive behind his extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said, adding that police have started inquest proceedings in this connection. PTI TAS TAS NB NB