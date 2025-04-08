CRPF man in Bihar BJP president's security detail found dead with bullet wound

Patna, Apr 8 (PTI) A CRPF personnel in the security detail of BJP's Bihar president Dilip Jaiswal was found dead with bullet injuries at the MLC Flats in Patna on Tuesday, police said.

Ashutosh Kumar Mishra, 45, is suspected to have shot himself dead with his service revolver, they said.

His body was found in the MLC Flat 21, where all personnel in Jaiswal's security detail stay. The BJP leader's flat is located next to it.

"His body has been sent for the post-mortem examination. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. An investigation has been started by the Sachiwalaya police station," SDPO (Sachiwalay-1) Anu Kumari said.

"It appears that Mishra shot himself dead with a service revolver. He was also in charge of the arms for Jaiswal's security team. Police have recovered a pistol from the spot where his body was found," another police officer said. PTI PKD SOM