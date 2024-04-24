CRPF officer dies after own AK-47 fires accidentally: Telangana Police

Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI) A CRPF assistant commandant died on Wednesday in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana when his AK-47 rifle went off accidentally, police said.

Seshagiri Rao (45), assistant commandant in CRPF 81 battalion in the district, slipped and fell on the ground while returning from an 'area domination' visit because of which one round from his AK-47 rifle went through his chest accidentally, they said.

He passed away on the way to the hospital, they added.

The CRPF 81 battalion is deployed at Pusuguppa camp in Charla police station limits in the district.

Bhadradri-Kothagudem district borders Chhattisgarh. PTI SJR SJR SDP