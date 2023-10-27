CRPF officer injured during anti-naxal operation in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 27 (PTI) A CRPF sub-inspector was injured after he accidentally stepped on an iron spike planted by proscribed CPI (Maoists) during an anti-naxal operation in a forest between Haathiburu and Limsadih villages in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

The condition of the injured sub-inspector is stable, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said on Friday.

During the operation, security forces comprising CRPF, Cobra and Jharkhand Jaguar personnel found 218 spikes planted on roads between Rabhahatu and Boipaisasang villages under Goilkera police station limits in the district, the SP said.

A naxal camp and a hideout set up in forests near Rerdakocha, Hussipi and its vicinity under Tonto and Goilkera police station limits were also destroyed by the security personnel, Shekhar said.

The operation was carried out following intelligence inputs about the presence of top CPI (Maoists) leaders including Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, in Kolhan area. PTI BS MNB